Prime Minister To Meet With ASEAN Leaders

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Melbourne on Tuesday 5 March to meet with his Southeast Asian counterparts.

Mr Luxon’s meetings with several ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders will take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. He is travelling at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Southeast Asia is incredibly important for New Zealand. The ASEAN bloc is our third largest goods export market. Stepping up our focus on the region reflects the impact it has on New Zealand’s strategic and economic interests,” Mr Luxon says.

New Zealand’s exports to ASEAN have grown by 28 per cent post-COVID-19, totalling 9.65 billion New Zealand dollars in 2022.

“I look forward to strengthening New Zealand’s relationships in the region, including with ASEAN leaders themselves, and making sure the world knows that New Zealand is well and truly open for business,” Mr Luxon says.

While in Melbourne, Mr Luxon will also meet with key trans-Tasman business leaders.

Mr Luxon returns to New Zealand on Wednesday evening, 6 March.

© Scoop Media

