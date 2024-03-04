Prime Minister To Meet With ASEAN Leaders

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Melbourne
on Tuesday 5 March to meet with his Southeast Asian
counterparts.
Mr Luxon’s meetings with several ASEAN
(Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders will take
place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special
Summit. He is travelling at the invitation of Australian
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
“Southeast Asia is
incredibly important for New Zealand. The ASEAN bloc is our
third largest goods export market. Stepping up our focus on
the region reflects the impact it has on New Zealand’s
strategic and economic interests,” Mr Luxon
says.
New Zealand’s exports to ASEAN have grown by
28 per cent post-COVID-19, totalling 9.65 billion New
Zealand dollars in 2022.
“I look forward to
strengthening New Zealand’s relationships in the region,
including with ASEAN leaders themselves, and making sure the
world knows that New Zealand is well and truly open for
business,” Mr Luxon says.
While in Melbourne, Mr
Luxon will also meet with key trans-Tasman business
leaders.
Mr Luxon returns to New Zealand on Wednesday
evening, 6
March.
