Prime Minister To Meet With ASEAN Leaders

Monday, 4 March 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Melbourne on Tuesday 5 March to meet with his Southeast Asian counterparts.

Mr Luxon’s meetings with several ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders will take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. He is travelling at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Southeast Asia is incredibly important for New Zealand. The ASEAN bloc is our third largest goods export market. Stepping up our focus on the region reflects the impact it has on New Zealand’s strategic and economic interests,” Mr Luxon says.

New Zealand’s exports to ASEAN have grown by 28 per cent post-COVID-19, totalling 9.65 billion New Zealand dollars in 2022.

“I look forward to strengthening New Zealand’s relationships in the region, including with ASEAN leaders themselves, and making sure the world knows that New Zealand is well and truly open for business,” Mr Luxon says.

While in Melbourne, Mr Luxon will also meet with key trans-Tasman business leaders.

Mr Luxon returns to New Zealand on Wednesday evening, 6 March.

Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

