Parliament

Auckland Regional Fuel Tax Abolished

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Coalition Government has today passed legislation to end the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax scheme on 30 June 2024, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Our 100-day plan committed us to introduce legislation to repeal this tax, and I am proud to see this pass through all stages,” Mr Brown says.

“The passing of this Bill means that remaining RFT funding will be directed towards transport priorities that are shared by both Auckland Council and the Coalition Government.

“Auckland Council and the Government mutually agree that the Eastern Busway, electric trains and stabling for City Rail Link and road corridor improvements will be the three priorities for the remaining RFT funding.

Transport is pivotal in unlocking Auckland’s economic potential and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. The city's economic prosperity relies on a robust transport network that allows Aucklanders to get where they need to go quickly and safely.

“The Coalition Government is focused on the issues that matter to Aucklanders. Lowering the cost of living, focusing investment on reducing congestion, boosting productivity, and driving economic growth.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



