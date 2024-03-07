Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Unlocking Investment In Build-To-Rent Housing Developments

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The coalition Government will introduce legislation to make it easier for overseas investors to invest in Build to Rent developments in New Zealand, Housing and Associate Finance Minister Chris Bishop says.

Cabinet has agreed to make changes to the Overseas Investment Act 2005 to better support Build to Rent housing developments, fulfilling another element of the Coalition government’s 100 Day Plan.

“Build to Rent developments are a relatively new form of rental housing in New Zealand, which are common overseas but rare in New Zealand.

“They consist of purpose-built, medium-to-large scale rental properties developments, often within walking distance to key transport links. The developments tend to be professionally managed, with good amenities, and offer residents a variety of lifestyle options. These types of developments often offer longer leases to tenants, making them a popular choice for renters. They are often financed and operated by institutional investors and developers (such as pension funds).

“Build to Rent housing offers an opportunity to increase the supply of secure, affordable and quality rental developments in New Zealand, placing downward pressure on rents. The sector is currently small in New Zealand with only 22 registered developments, but there is great potential for growth.

“New Zealand’s complex overseas investment laws are holding the Build to Rent sector back. Cabinet has therefore agreed that the Overseas Investment Act will be amended to create a new streamlined consent pathway that would allow investors to purchase land with the intention of building a new Build to Rent development or purchasing an existing one.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Cabinet has also agreed that a ministerial directive letter will be issued under the Act to provide immediate certainty that New Zealand is open to foreign investment in Build to Rent developments.

“The coalition Government remains committed to the ban on overseas investment into existing residential housing and land in New Zealand (unless the investor is eligible for a consent). The changes we are announcing today are all about adding to supply of housing and making it easier for Kiwis to get into a warm and dry home.

“There is no silver bullet to solving New Zealand’s housing crisis, so we need to take every option available to us to get more homes built.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 