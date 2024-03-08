Prime Minister Of Viet Nam To Be Welcomed To NZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will welcome Vietnamese Prime Minister His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh to New Zealand on Monday.

“It is with pleasure I welcome the Prime Minister of Viet Nam to our country on an official visit and look forward to engaging on matters of mutual interest in our talks on Monday, I also look forward to progressing our relationship over the course of this visit.” says Mr Luxon.

“Boosting two-way trade will be high on the agenda as will be reinforcing our Strategic Partnership and committing to our existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).”

His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh will have a ceremonial welcome on the forecourt of New Zealand’s Parliament on Monday morning, followed by bilateral talks with Mr Luxon later that morning.

