Pacific Language Weeks Celebrate Regional Unity

This year’s Pacific Language Weeks celebrate regional unity and the contribution of Pacific communities to New Zealand culture, says Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti.

Dr Reti announced dates for the 2024 Pacific Language Weeks during a visit to the Pasifika festival in Auckland today and says there’s so much to acknowledge.

“After being immersed in the languages of Tonga, Cook Islands, and Samoa during my recent visits to our partners in the Pacific, and being here amongst the excitement of Pacific communities today, I’m delighted to confirm this year’s dates.

"Pacific languages play an important role in strengthening Pacific peoples’ sense of identity and belonging. This, in turn, increases their confidence, educational outcomes, employability, and their ability to make strong contributions to their communities, and to New Zealand."

Running from May until November, the 11 Pacific Language Weeks focus on

Rotuma, Samoa, Kiribati, Cook Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Fiji, Niue, Tokelau, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

“I encourage everyone to get involved in the Pacific Language Week celebrations – they’re a great way to embrace the diversity of New Zealand communities” says Dr Reti.

This year’s schedule for the Pacific Language Weeks series has been decided after close collaboration with communities, with many of the weeks aligning with significant national days for each of the Pacific countries.

“Fiåksea, Fa’afetai tele lava, Kam bati n rabwa, Meitaki ma’ata, Mālō ‘aupito, Fakafetai lasi, Vinaka vakalevu, Fakaaue lahi, Fakafetai lahi lele, Tagio tumas, Tenk yu tru! Thank you!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Pacific Language Weeks 2024

• Rotuma Language Week: Sunday 12 May – Saturday 18 May

• Samoa Language Week: Sunday 26 May – Saturday 1 June

• Kiribati Language Week: Sunday 7 July – Saturday 13 July

• Cook Islands Language Week: Sunday 4 August – Saturday 10 August

• Tonga Language Week: Sunday 18 August – Saturday 24 August

• Tuvalu Language Week: Sunday 29 September – Saturday 5 October

• Fiji Language Week: Sunday 6 October – Saturday 12 October

• Niue Language Week: Sunday 13 October – Saturday 19 October

• Tokelau Language Week: Sunday 27 October – Saturday 2 November

• Papua New Guinea Language Week: Sunday 10 November – Saturday 16 November

• Solomon Islands Language Week: Sunday 24 November – Saturday 30 November

Visit the MPP website for more information and language resources

https://www.mpp.govt.nz/programmes/pacific-language-weeks/

© Scoop Media

