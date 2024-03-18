Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Promoting Peace Through Parliamentary Diplomacy - 148th IPU Assembly In Geneva

Monday, 18 March 2024, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A cross-party delegation of members of Parliament (MPs) will join representatives from over 140 other Parliaments in attending the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, being held in Geneva, Switzerland from 23 to 27 March 2024. The New Zealand delegation consists of Stuart Smith MP (Head of Delegation), Tangi Utikere MP and Kahurangi Carter MP.

The Assembly is a biannual event, and its 148th edition focuses on “Building bridges for peace and understanding.” The Assembly’s general debate will give the delegates the opportunity to hear from their overseas counterparts, as well as give their own addresses, offering a unique New Zealand perspective of the assembly’s key themes.

Additionally, the Assembly will facilitate meetings between its thematic Standing Committees, which New Zealand’s delegates will be involved in. These include the Committee of Women Parliamentarians, the Committee of Young Parliamentarians, and the Committee on Human Rights of Parliamentarians.

The IPU is the global organisation of national parliaments and was founded more than 130 years ago. It is made up of 180 different national parliaments, 15 associate members, and more than 70 observer organisations. The IPU promotes democracy and supports parliaments to become stronger, modern, and more diverse. The Assemblies are useful platforms to build relationships, and network with a diverse range of countries and Parliaments.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Assembly will be live streamed on the IPU’s YouTube channel.

The 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will be held in Geneva, Switzerland from 23 to 27 March 2024. For more details about the 148TH IPU Assembly click here.

IPU Assemblies are held twice a year in different cities around the world, with more than 1,200 delegates attending each one. The New Zealand group of the IPU is chaired by Stuart Smith, MP. Click here to learn more about the New Zealand IPU Group.

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government.

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Dune 2, And Images Of Islam


Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn.
Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 