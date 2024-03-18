Promoting Peace Through Parliamentary Diplomacy - 148th IPU Assembly In Geneva

A cross-party delegation of members of Parliament (MPs) will join representatives from over 140 other Parliaments in attending the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, being held in Geneva, Switzerland from 23 to 27 March 2024. The New Zealand delegation consists of Stuart Smith MP (Head of Delegation), Tangi Utikere MP and Kahurangi Carter MP.

The Assembly is a biannual event, and its 148th edition focuses on “Building bridges for peace and understanding.” The Assembly’s general debate will give the delegates the opportunity to hear from their overseas counterparts, as well as give their own addresses, offering a unique New Zealand perspective of the assembly’s key themes.

Additionally, the Assembly will facilitate meetings between its thematic Standing Committees, which New Zealand’s delegates will be involved in. These include the Committee of Women Parliamentarians, the Committee of Young Parliamentarians, and the Committee on Human Rights of Parliamentarians.

The IPU is the global organisation of national parliaments and was founded more than 130 years ago. It is made up of 180 different national parliaments, 15 associate members, and more than 70 observer organisations. The IPU promotes democracy and supports parliaments to become stronger, modern, and more diverse. The Assemblies are useful platforms to build relationships, and network with a diverse range of countries and Parliaments.

The Assembly will be live streamed on the IPU’s YouTube channel.

For more details about the 148TH IPU Assembly click here.

IPU Assemblies are held twice a year in different cities around the world, with more than 1,200 delegates attending each one. The New Zealand group of the IPU is chaired by Stuart Smith, MP. Click here to learn more about the New Zealand IPU Group.

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government.

