Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

20-thousand Sign Petition To Remove GST From Food

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi has today presented the parties petition to remove GST from food as his members bill to adopt this change will be read for a first time today.

“In late 2022, Te Pāti Māori committed to removing GST from all kai as part of our plan to address the cost of living. Today, we have presented a petition with the signatures of 19-864 supporting the move.

“The petition is a strong indication of the appetite in Aotearoa to remove the regressive tax from the human right that is access to kai.

“We know that regressive taxes are particularly unfair on the poor and impoverished. Adopting this policy will mean the average household of four keeps $57 per-week1 in their pockets.

“This is a significant weekly difference that will have huge impact on the ability of families to continue to put kai on the table, fuel in the car, and hopefully have a little bit left over to live a more prosperous life.”

The bill was drawn from the ‘biscuit-tin’ in mid-February. This evening, the bill will be read for a first time.

“Not only does the petition show the appetite for GST off kai, but so too do our tīpuna who have had Te Pāti Māori’s back when it comes to the successful drawing of Te Pāti Māori members bills.

“We want to extend a huge mihi to all the signatories of the petition. We are resolute that the power will always lie in the hands of the people.

“It is our role to champion law making that addresses poverty and is in the interests of the people first and foremost.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Dune 2, And Images Of Islam


Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn.
Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 