20-thousand Sign Petition To Remove GST From Food

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi has today presented the parties petition to remove GST from food as his members bill to adopt this change will be read for a first time today.

“In late 2022, Te Pāti Māori committed to removing GST from all kai as part of our plan to address the cost of living. Today, we have presented a petition with the signatures of 19-864 supporting the move.

“The petition is a strong indication of the appetite in Aotearoa to remove the regressive tax from the human right that is access to kai.

“We know that regressive taxes are particularly unfair on the poor and impoverished. Adopting this policy will mean the average household of four keeps $57 per-week1 in their pockets.

“This is a significant weekly difference that will have huge impact on the ability of families to continue to put kai on the table, fuel in the car, and hopefully have a little bit left over to live a more prosperous life.”

The bill was drawn from the ‘biscuit-tin’ in mid-February. This evening, the bill will be read for a first time.

“Not only does the petition show the appetite for GST off kai, but so too do our tīpuna who have had Te Pāti Māori’s back when it comes to the successful drawing of Te Pāti Māori members bills.

“We want to extend a huge mihi to all the signatories of the petition. We are resolute that the power will always lie in the hands of the people.

“It is our role to champion law making that addresses poverty and is in the interests of the people first and foremost.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

