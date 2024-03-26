Te Pāti Māori Only Party With Transformative Tax Policy To Address Cost-of-living

Te Pāti Māori’s tax policy is the transformational solution to poverty that Aotearoa needs.

“The Labour leaders speech over the weekend was an admission that Labour chose to do nothing to fix our broken tax system when they had the absolute mandate to do so,” said co-leader & finance spokesperson, Rawiri Waititi.

“Labour and National are both complicit in entrenching poverty in Aotearoa. National through their actions, and Labour through their inaction.

“The current coalition is just building on from the legacy of every other colonial government that came before it,” said Waititi

“Te Pāti Māori has never envied the wealthy. We just want a tax system that is designed for all. Clearly this government does not,” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“When you have a government that will cut the school lunches programme to give $3bn to landlords, you know something inherently sick about our system.

“We should not be seeing record numbers of people lining up at food banks while we live in a country that exports food to the rest of the world,” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Last week we had a chance to begin the transformation Aotearoa needs with a bill to remove GST from all food. Every other party voted it down. That should tell you all you need to know about where our political parties stand on the cost of living,” said Waititi.

“We are the only party whose tax cuts aren’t for the rich. 4.2 million people will be better off under our plan. Those earning less than $30k per-year

“Te Pāti Māori’s tax reforms will eliminate poverty. It is the most transformational solution to our tax system to ever be proposed in Aotearoa,” Waititi said.

The full Te Pāti Māori tax policy can be found here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

