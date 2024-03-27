Kiwis Set To Be Frustrated By Easter Trading Rules This Weekend

“New Zealanders frustrated over this weekend’s restrictions on trading have my support,” says ACT MP Cameron Luxton.

“Kiwis looking to grab groceries and other essentials for the long weekend, or just take the time for some shopping, will be left disappointed on Friday and Sunday due to outdated Easter trading rules. Local retailers who’d love to open have pointed out their big online competitors remain unaffected by the regime. These rules aren’t fair for business or consumers.

“Then there are the absurd rules for pubs and bars. Tens of thousands of Chiefs and Crusaders fans will want to get together at the pub to watch Friday’s Super Rugby face-off. But they’ll be forced to buy a meal with any alcoholic drink. Kiwis don’t enjoy being condescended to, and hospo staff don’t enjoy enforcing the nanny state rules.

“My member’s bill, currently in Parliament’s ballot, will remove Easter trading restrictions – in short, if you want to open, you’ll have the freedom to do so. However, it retains the existing employee protections that apply on Easter Sunday and extends these protections to Good Friday.

“The 2016 decision to give local councils the option of making their own rules added even more confusion to a complex regime. It’s time to scrap the dopey regulation and let Kiwis make their own decisions.”

Footage and photo for publication of Cameron discussing his bill can be found here.

A copy of the Repeal of Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Restricted Trading Days (Shop Trading and Sale of Alcohol) Amendment Bill can be read here.

