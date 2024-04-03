NZ-NASA Research Partnerships Announced

Twelve New Zealand research teams will conduct joint six-month feasibility studies looking at Earth observation research with NASA, Science, Innovation and Technology and Space Minister Judith Collins announced today.

“The research teams will conduct feasibility studies in environmental monitoring, water and climate modelling, natural hazards, and biodiversity,” Ms Collins says.

“This is important work both for now and for the future of how we grow food, sustainably monitor our agriculture, anticipate floods and droughts, and measure environmental impacts.

“Collaborating with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) means the teams will have access to state-of-the art technology and expertise to develop their research and build partnerships with a world leader in space research.”

The research teams will conduct a range of studies, including dynamic forest mapping, CO2 flux estimations for small countries, and tracking pasture quality with satellite imagery, among others.

“The successful proposals demonstrated the potential for excellent collaborative science with high relevance to both New Zealand and NASA. The calibre of the entries was extremely high,” Ms Collins says.

“Science has a huge role to play in rebuilding our economy, as we work to ease the cost of living for all New Zealanders, so this is an exciting time to be working and studying in the sector.”

Research teams will receive up to NZ$75,000 for the six-month Earth observation feasibility studies from the Government’s Catalyst Fund.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Completed feasibility studies will be considered by MBIE and NASA against the assessment criteria to identify projects which will receive second stage funding.

Information about the successful proposals can be found on the MBIE website at New Zealand – NASA Partnerships Funded Projects

© Scoop Media

