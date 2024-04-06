Methane Target Review Is Dangerous Duplication

The Government’s newly announced review of methane emissions reduction targets hints at its desire to delay Aotearoa New Zealand’s urgent transition to a climate safe future, the Green Party said.

“Delay is the new denial when it comes to climate change,” said Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“There is already a legally required, independent review of emissions reduction targets this year - which two of the three governing parties voted for. Best case, this newly announced review is a shining example of the wasteful duplication the Government says it rails against. Worst case, it’s a smokescreen to delay climate action.

“This substanceless review announcement gives us no terms of reference, no idea who the ‘expert’ reviewers are or where they would come from, and a vague timeline.

“It sounds like the coalition might be worried that the expert, independent Climate Change Commission will deliver give them advice they don’t like when the Commission reviews emissions targets this year and so is setting up an alternative review. Unfortunately, climate science is a non-negotiable, inconvenient truth.

“Everyone agrees methane and carbon are different gases that warm the climate differently. The split gas approach in the Zero Carbon Act recognises that with different targets for carbon and methane. But we need to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions, quickly, to avoid completely overshooting our climate change targets and having to live with the consequences.

“Many farmers are already taking action to reduce their methane emissions. We have the practices, technologies, and the innovative approaches to farm management. The coalition should be supporting farmers to reduce emissions, not selling snake oil,” Chlöe Swarbrick said.

