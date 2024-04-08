Climate Change Commission Issues Warning Over Further Climate Delay

Today’s advice from the Climate Change Commission paints a sobering reality of the challenge we face in combating climate change, especially in light of recent Government policy announcements.

“We once were proud to punch above our weight on the world stage but today’s draft advice from the Climate Change Commission tells us there’s a lot of work to do if we hope to live up to that legacy,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Science has evolved on the inconvenient non-negotiables for a liveable planet and it says we must do more, faster, across every sector from transport to farming.

“Today the Government re-committed to existing targets two hours before new independent, expert advice said those targets needed strengthening in light of developing science and experience - least of all the memories of many New Zealanders hit with devastating climate-change-charged weather these past few years.

“In our strong Green tradition, we are ready and willing to reach across the aisle here and do the work necessary to secure all of our futures. This work is bigger than any politician or political party.

“We’re calling on the Government to take this draft advice seriously and act accordingly. We will relentlessly hold them to account to the action necessary for life on earth as we know it.

“Today the Prime Minister made a lot of noise about ambition. Updating these emissions targets in line with the science isn’t ambitious. It’s baseline decency required of all world leaders,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

