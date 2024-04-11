Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Redress For Te Korowai O Wainuiārua

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is continuing the bipartisan effort to restore its relationship with iwi as the Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill passed its first reading in Parliament today, says Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith.

“Historical grievances of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua relate to 19th century warfare, land purchased or taken for public works. This has led to Te Korowai o Wainuiārua becoming virtually landless.

“Today, large parts of their rohe comprise the Tongariro and Whanganui National Parks, precious places in which the iwi of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua have long sought a meaningful kaitiaki role.

“This legislation will see Te Korowai o Wainuiārua receive financial and commercial redress of $21.7 million, as well as a cultural revitalisation fund of $6.850 million and 19 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance.

“Redress contained in this Bill provides a foundation that will benefit the people of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua for generations to come. It will support them in their future endeavours and in realising their aspirations for their iwi.­

“This settlement is testament to the decades of hard work and negotiations between Te Korowai o Wainuiārua and the Crown, and signifies the beginning of a new relationship between both parties based on trust and co-operation.”

Te Korowai o Wainuiārua comprises the descendants of three tūpuna – Tamahaki, Tamakana and Uenuku ki Manganui-o-te-Ao, nā Tukaihoro in central Whanganui.

The area of interest covers approximately 613,000 hectares and includes large parts of the Whanganui and Tongariro National Parks, the central to upper Whanganui River area and the townships of National Park and Raetihi.

The combined estimated population of these groups is 5,973 according to the 2018 census.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 