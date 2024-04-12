NZ And The US: An Ever Closer Partnership

New Zealand and the United States have recommitted to their strategic partnership in Washington DC today, pledging to work ever more closely together in support of shared values and interests, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“The strategic environment that New Zealand and the United States face is considerably more challenging now than even a decade ago and demands that we work together more urgently and concertedly,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today and they released a joint declaration which sets out the principles and priorities underpinning the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“As we face a range of common challenges, globally and in the Indo-Pacific region, it’s more important than ever that New Zealand and the United States find common cause in defence of shared values and interests,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand also wishes to advance its trade and economic relationship with the United States.”

During their discussions today, Mr Peters and Secretary Blinken also discussed priority foreign policy issues, including Gaza and Ukraine, and the role of New Zealand and the United States in responding to both conflicts.

“We discussed how the United States continues to play a crucial and urgent role in Gaza as it works to try to help end the suffering there by facilitating an immediate ceasefire,” Mr Peters says.

“On Ukraine, we noted the importance New Zealand attaches to Ukraine being provided with the military support it needs to combat Russia’s war of aggression.”

During his visit to the United States, Mr Peters engaged with a broad range of political actors, including on Capitol Hill.

“New Zealand and the United States are two of the world’s oldest, longest-running, continuous democracies,” Mr Peters says. “The New Zealand-United States strategic partnership is underpinned by broad, bipartisan support in both countries.

That is why New Zealand engages with a wide range of Americans from right across the political divide about how our strategic partnership can evolve and thrive in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of the New Zealand and American people.”

Mr Peters returns to New Zealand this weekend.

© Scoop Media

