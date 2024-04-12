Health Minister Thanks Outgoing Health New Zealand Chair

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has today thanked outgoing Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora Chair Dame Karen Poutasi for her service on the Board.

“Dame Karen tendered her resignation as Chair and as a member of the Board today,” says Dr Reti.

“I have asked her to remain in the Chair role until the end of May in order to give me time to identify and appoint a replacement.

“Dame Karen has been a valued member of the Board since the establishment of Health New Zealand, before stepping into the Chair role.

“On behalf of the Government, I thank Dame Karen for her work with Health New Zealand and for her many years of prior service to the health sector.

“Her calmness and deep understanding of the sector has been invaluable throughout Health New Zealand’s establishment phase, and to me as Minister.”

