Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Health Minister Thanks Outgoing Health New Zealand Chair

Friday, 12 April 2024, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has today thanked outgoing Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora Chair Dame Karen Poutasi for her service on the Board.

“Dame Karen tendered her resignation as Chair and as a member of the Board today,” says Dr Reti.

“I have asked her to remain in the Chair role until the end of May in order to give me time to identify and appoint a replacement.

“Dame Karen has been a valued member of the Board since the establishment of Health New Zealand, before stepping into the Chair role.

“On behalf of the Government, I thank Dame Karen for her work with Health New Zealand and for her many years of prior service to the health sector.

“Her calmness and deep understanding of the sector has been invaluable throughout Health New Zealand’s establishment phase, and to me as Minister.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 