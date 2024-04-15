Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Antarctica New Zealand Board Appointments

Monday, 15 April 2024, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has made further appointments to the Board of Antarctica New Zealand as part of a continued effort to ensure the Scott Base Redevelopment project is delivered in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

The Minister has appointed Neville Harris as a new member of the Board. Mr Harris brings essential governance experience, as well as a background in project management of construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects.

Dame Therese Walsh has been reappointed for a further year, ensuring that the Board continues to benefit from her extensive knowledge of financial management and auditing.

Dr Neil Gilbert has been reappointed for a further three-year term. Dr Gilbert brings a valuable background in Antarctic science and governance to the Board.

These changes will ensure the Board has continuity and strong leadership across all areas of Antarctica New Zealand’s work, while providing the expertise needed to support delivery of the redevelopment of Scott Base.

The Minister thanked departing Board member, Jenn Bestwick, for her services to the Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 