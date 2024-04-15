Antarctica New Zealand Board Appointments

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has made further appointments to the Board of Antarctica New Zealand as part of a continued effort to ensure the Scott Base Redevelopment project is delivered in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

The Minister has appointed Neville Harris as a new member of the Board. Mr Harris brings essential governance experience, as well as a background in project management of construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects.

Dame Therese Walsh has been reappointed for a further year, ensuring that the Board continues to benefit from her extensive knowledge of financial management and auditing.

Dr Neil Gilbert has been reappointed for a further three-year term. Dr Gilbert brings a valuable background in Antarctic science and governance to the Board.

These changes will ensure the Board has continuity and strong leadership across all areas of Antarctica New Zealand’s work, while providing the expertise needed to support delivery of the redevelopment of Scott Base.

The Minister thanked departing Board member, Jenn Bestwick, for her services to the Board.

