Minister Releases Fast-track Stakeholder List

The Government is today releasing a list of organisations who received letters about the Fast-track applications process, says RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

“Recently Ministers and agencies have received a series of OIA requests for a list of organisations to whom I wrote with information on applying to have a project considered for inclusion in the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

“In the interests of transparency, I have decided to release this list of organisations.

“To put this into context, during the early stages of the Fast-track Approvals Bill drafting, the Government’s intention was to include specific projects in the Bill upon introduction. There was a lot of public and private sector interest, and possible projects were sent to us from all over.

“However, in early March the Government instead decided to set up a more thorough and independent process for the selection of projects, via the Fast-track Expert Advisory Group.

“In early April I wrote to iwi, other Māori groups and entities, and a list of organisations, including those who had proactively put their projects forward for possible inclusion in the Bill.

“This was a courtesy form letter which simply directed potential applicants to the Ministry for the Environment’s online application form. Having been sent this letter in no way guarantees that an applicant will choose to submit a project into the new process. If they did choose to submit a project, having received the form letter from me does not mean they would receive any preferential treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Making it easier and faster to build significant projects is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy and get it working for all Kiwis. It is only through a strong economy that we can solve the cost of living crisis, lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.

“The Expert Advisory Group application process closes on 3 May. The Group will make recommendations on projects to Ministers after that.”

Note:

It should not be assumed that a stakeholder who received this letter will choose to submit projects into the Independent Advisory Group process.

A number of projects were submitted for consideration into this initial process (for example, by local MPs and Ministers) without any contact details for the entity responsible for the project. In cases such as these they may not have been sent the April letter.

In some cases, multiple individuals representing the same stakeholder were sent the April letter.

Two versions of the April letter are attached, noting that there was a slight difference between the version sent to iwi and other Māori groups and entities, and the version sent to other organisations.

List of organisations to whom the letters were sent:

215 Riverbend Ltd

Ahuriri Hapū (Mana Ahuriri Trust)

Airedale Property

Amuri Irrigation Company

Apanui

tiawa ki Whakarongotai

Aquaculture Direct

B&A Urban & Environmental

Baldwin

Bathurst Resources

Buller District Council

Carter Group

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd

Citadel

Clearwater Mussels

CNI Iwi Holdings Limited (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Manawa, Tuwharetoa (Bay of Plenty), Ngāti Whakaue, Raukawa, Ngāti Whare, Te Arawa)

Colliers Project Leaders

Cook | Costello

Electronet Group

Energy Resources

FNSF

Fonterra

Foresta NZ

Harmony Energy

Hei o Wharekaho Settlement Trust (Ngāti Hei)

Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust (Tamatea Pōkai Whenua)

Hineuru Iwi Trust (Ngāti Hineuru)

HRM Associates

Impact Marine

Irrigation NZ

Kahukuraariki Trust (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa)

Kelp Blue

King Salmon

Kings Quarry

MacLab NZ LTD

Maraeroa A and B Trust, Maraeroa A and B Blocks Incorporation

Marlborough District Council

Marutūāhu Collective (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)

Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust

Meridian

Moriori Imi Settlement Trust

National Steel Ltd

Nelson City Council

Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Porou (inc 6 trusts)

Ngā Hapū ō Otaki (Raukawa and Muaūpoko)

Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Development Trust, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Tari Pupuritaonga Trust

Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust (Ngā Pōtiki)

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui

Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 1)

Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 2)

Ngaati Whanaunga

Ngai Tahu Seafood

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust

Ngāi Te Rangi Settlement Trust

Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Post-Settlement Trust (Ngāti Apa)

Ngāti Hako

Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa - Tāmaki Nui ā Rua Settlement Trust

Ngāti Mākino Iwi Authority

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust

Ngāti Maru (Hauraki)

Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri

Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, Ngāti Pāhauwera Tiaki Trust

Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust

Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki

Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust (Ngā Hapu o Ngāti Ranginui)

Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council Trust

Ngāti Rārua Settlement Trust

Ngāti Rehua – Ngāti Wai ki Aotea Trust

Ngāti Ruapani mai Waikaremoana Negotiation Group

Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu Trust (Ngāti Tama)

Ngāti Tamaoho Settlement Trust

Ngāti Tamaterā

Ngāti Tara Tokanui Trust

Ngāti Tumutumu Trust (Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu)

Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust

Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Settlement Trust

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust

Northport Port

Oceana Gold (New Zealand) Ltd

Omega Seafood

Opotiki Marina and Industrial Park Ltd

Pare Hauraki Collective (Ngāti Hako, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Hei, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki, Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti tara Tokanui, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)

Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust

Port of Tauranga Limited

Pouakani Trust

Pragma

Rangatira Developments Limited /Stevenson Mining

Rangitāne o Manawatū Settlement Trust

Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust

Raukawa Settlement Trust

RCL Group

Rongowhakaata Settlement Trust

Sam’s Creek Gold/Siren

Sanford NZ

Santana

Scope Projects

Southern Parallel Campus Limited

Stantec

Stevenson Aggregates Ltd

Summerset Group

Taimoana Consulting

Talleys

Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri)

Tapuika Iwi Authority Trust

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust

Taumatawiwi Trust

Tavendale and Partners

Te Aitanga a Māhaki

Te Ākitai Waiohua Iwi Authority

Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Te Arawa River Iwi Trust

Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui Trust

Te Kaahui o Rauru (Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi)

Te Kāhui Maru Trust (Te Iwi o Maruwharanui) (Ngāti Maru - Taranaki)

Te Kāhui o Taranaki Trust

Te Kapu o Waitaha

Te Kawerau Iwi Settlement Trust

Te Komiti nui o Ngāti Whakaue

Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust

Te Korowai o Waniuārua (represented by Uenuku Charitable Trust)

Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust (Taranaki)

Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust

Te Manawa o Ngāti Kuri Trust

Te Nehenehenui (prev MMTB)

Te Ohu Kaimoana

Te Pātaka a Ngāti Kōata

Te Patukirikiri

Te Puāwaitanga Ngāti Hinerangi Iwi Trust

Te Pumautanga o Te Arawa Trust

Te Rāhui – Herenga Waka Whakatāne

Te Roroa Whatu Ora Trust, Te Roroa Manawhenua Trust

Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust (Rangitāne o Wairau Claims Settlement)

Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupouri Trust

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Trust

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Te Rūnanga O Ngai Takoto

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Makaawhio

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Mutunga

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao Trust

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama Trust (Ngāti Tama ki Taranaki)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whare

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua

Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa

Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou

Te Tāhuhu o Tawakeheimoa Trust

Te Tāwharau o Ngāti Pūkenga Trust

Te Tawharau o Te Whakatohea

Te Tawharau o Te Whakatōhea (Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust)

Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi)

Te Tumu

Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust

Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (Waikato-Tainui)

Te Whānau a Apanui

Te Whānau a Kai

Terra Firma Mining Ltd

TGH

The Eden Park Trust

The Nakhle Group

The Wellington Company

TIGA Minerals and Metals Ltd

Toa Rangatira Trust , Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira Inc (Ngāti Toa)

Transpower

Trans-Tasman Resources

Tūhoe Te Uru Taumatua (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Tūpuna Taonga o Tāmaki Makaurau Trust (Tāmaki Maunga)

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board

Wakefield Village Developments

Westland District Council

Whakatāne District Council

Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust

Windermere Holdings Limited

Winton

WMS Group

© Scoop Media

