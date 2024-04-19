Minister Releases Fast-track Stakeholder List
The Government is today releasing a list of organisations who received letters about the Fast-track applications process, says RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.
“Recently Ministers and agencies have received a series of OIA requests for a list of organisations to whom I wrote with information on applying to have a project considered for inclusion in the Fast-track Approvals Bill.
“In the interests of transparency, I have decided to release this list of organisations.
“To put this into context, during the early stages of the Fast-track Approvals Bill drafting, the Government’s intention was to include specific projects in the Bill upon introduction. There was a lot of public and private sector interest, and possible projects were sent to us from all over.
“However, in early March the Government instead decided to set up a more thorough and independent process for the selection of projects, via the Fast-track Expert Advisory Group.
“In early April I wrote to iwi, other Māori groups and entities, and a list of organisations, including those who had proactively put their projects forward for possible inclusion in the Bill.
“This was a courtesy form letter which simply directed potential applicants to the Ministry for the Environment’s online application form. Having been sent this letter in no way guarantees that an applicant will choose to submit a project into the new process. If they did choose to submit a project, having received the form letter from me does not mean they would receive any preferential treatment.
“Making it easier and faster to build significant projects is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy and get it working for all Kiwis. It is only through a strong economy that we can solve the cost of living crisis, lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.
“The Expert Advisory Group application process closes on 3 May. The Group will make recommendations on projects to Ministers after that.”
Note:
- It should not be assumed that a stakeholder who received this letter will choose to submit projects into the Independent Advisory Group process.
- A number of projects were submitted for consideration into this initial process (for example, by local MPs and Ministers) without any contact details for the entity responsible for the project. In cases such as these they may not have been sent the April letter.
- In some cases, multiple individuals representing the same stakeholder were sent the April letter.
- Two versions of the April letter are attached, noting that there was a slight difference between the version sent to iwi and other Māori groups and entities, and the version sent to other organisations.
List of organisations to whom the letters were sent:
215 Riverbend Ltd
Ahuriri Hapū (Mana Ahuriri Trust)
Airedale Property
Amuri Irrigation Company
Apanui
tiawa ki Whakarongotai
Aquaculture Direct
B&A Urban & Environmental
Baldwin
Bathurst Resources
Buller District Council
Carter Group
Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd
Citadel
Clearwater Mussels
CNI Iwi Holdings Limited (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Manawa, Tuwharetoa (Bay of Plenty), Ngāti Whakaue, Raukawa, Ngāti Whare, Te Arawa)
Colliers Project Leaders
Cook | Costello
Electronet Group
Energy Resources
FNSF
Fonterra
Foresta NZ
Harmony Energy
Hei o Wharekaho Settlement Trust (Ngāti Hei)
Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust (Tamatea Pōkai Whenua)
Hineuru Iwi Trust (Ngāti Hineuru)
HRM Associates
Impact Marine
Irrigation NZ
Kahukuraariki Trust (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa)
Kelp Blue
King Salmon
Kings Quarry
MacLab NZ LTD
Maraeroa A and B Trust, Maraeroa A and B Blocks Incorporation
Marlborough District Council
Marutūāhu Collective (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)
Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust
Meridian
Moriori Imi Settlement Trust
National Steel Ltd
Nelson City Council
Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Porou (inc 6 trusts)
Ngā Hapū ō Otaki (Raukawa and Muaūpoko)
Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Development Trust, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Tari Pupuritaonga Trust
Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust (Ngā Pōtiki)
Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui
Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 1)
Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 2)
Ngaati Whanaunga
Ngai Tahu Seafood
Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust
Ngāi Te Rangi Settlement Trust
Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Post-Settlement Trust (Ngāti Apa)
Ngāti Hako
Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust
Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa - Tāmaki Nui ā Rua Settlement Trust
Ngāti Mākino Iwi Authority
Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust
Ngāti Maru (Hauraki)
Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri
Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, Ngāti Pāhauwera Tiaki Trust
Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust
Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki
Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust (Ngā Hapu o Ngāti Ranginui)
Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council Trust
Ngāti Rārua Settlement Trust
Ngāti Rehua – Ngāti Wai ki Aotea Trust
Ngāti Ruapani mai Waikaremoana Negotiation Group
Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu Trust (Ngāti Tama)
Ngāti Tamaoho Settlement Trust
Ngāti Tamaterā
Ngāti Tara Tokanui Trust
Ngāti Tumutumu Trust (Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu)
Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust
Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Settlement Trust
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust
Northport Port
Oceana Gold (New Zealand) Ltd
Omega Seafood
Opotiki Marina and Industrial Park Ltd
Pare Hauraki Collective (Ngāti Hako, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Hei, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki, Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti tara Tokanui, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)
Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board
Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust
Port of Tauranga Limited
Pouakani Trust
Pragma
Rangatira Developments Limited /Stevenson Mining
Rangitāne o Manawatū Settlement Trust
Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust
Raukawa Settlement Trust
RCL Group
Rongowhakaata Settlement Trust
Sam’s Creek Gold/Siren
Sanford NZ
Santana
Scope Projects
Southern Parallel Campus Limited
Stantec
Stevenson Aggregates Ltd
Summerset Group
Taimoana Consulting
Talleys
Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri)
Tapuika Iwi Authority Trust
Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust
Taumatawiwi Trust
Tavendale and Partners
Te Aitanga a Māhaki
Te Ākitai Waiohua Iwi Authority
Te Arawa Lakes Trust
Te Arawa River Iwi Trust
Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui Trust
Te Kaahui o Rauru (Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi)
Te Kāhui Maru Trust (Te Iwi o Maruwharanui) (Ngāti Maru - Taranaki)
Te Kāhui o Taranaki Trust
Te Kapu o Waitaha
Te Kawerau Iwi Settlement Trust
Te Komiti nui o Ngāti Whakaue
Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust
Te Korowai o Waniuārua (represented by Uenuku Charitable Trust)
Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa
Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust (Taranaki)
Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust
Te Manawa o Ngāti Kuri Trust
Te Nehenehenui (prev MMTB)
Te Ohu Kaimoana
Te Pātaka a Ngāti Kōata
Te Patukirikiri
Te Puāwaitanga Ngāti Hinerangi Iwi Trust
Te Pumautanga o Te Arawa Trust
Te Rāhui – Herenga Waka Whakatāne
Te Roroa Whatu Ora Trust, Te Roroa Manawhenua Trust
Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust (Rangitāne o Wairau Claims Settlement)
Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupouri Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
Te Rūnanga O Ngai Takoto
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Makaawhio
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Mutunga
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama Trust (Ngāti Tama ki Taranaki)
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whare
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua
Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa
Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou
Te Tāhuhu o Tawakeheimoa Trust
Te Tāwharau o Ngāti Pūkenga Trust
Te Tawharau o Te Whakatohea
Te Tawharau o Te Whakatōhea (Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust)
Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi)
Te Tumu
Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust
Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (Waikato-Tainui)
Te Whānau a Apanui
Te Whānau a Kai
Terra Firma Mining Ltd
TGH
The Eden Park Trust
The Nakhle Group
The Wellington Company
TIGA Minerals and Metals Ltd
Toa Rangatira Trust , Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira Inc (Ngāti Toa)
Transpower
Trans-Tasman Resources
Tūhoe Te Uru Taumatua (Ngāi Tūhoe)
Tūpuna Taonga o Tāmaki Makaurau Trust (Tāmaki Maunga)
Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board
Wakefield Village Developments
Westland District Council
Whakatāne District Council
Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust
Windermere Holdings Limited
Winton
WMS Group