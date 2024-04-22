New Diplomatic Appointments

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has today announced four new diplomatic appointments for New Zealand’s overseas missions.

“Our diplomats have a vital role in maintaining and protecting New Zealand’s interests around the world,” Mr Peters says.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of these senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

The appointments are:

Catherine Graham as High Commissioner to the Cook Islands.

Catherine McIntosh as Ambassador to the Philippines.

Daniela Rigoli as Ambassador to Chile.

Katja Ackerley as Consul-General to Los Angeles.

