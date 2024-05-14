Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Charter Schools Not A Serious Solution

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Green Party

We need serious investment and solutions into our education system, not a vanity project from David Seymour.

“Education is not a business and should not be treated as such. Funneling millions into what is essentially a pet project for David Seymour, at a time when teachers are crying out for more resourcing for our public schools, is morally bankrupt and incredibly irresponsible,” says Green Party Education spokesperson Lawrence Xu-Nan.

“Today’s announcement is another classic case of the Government favouring ideology over evidence. The evidence is clear that kids learn best when schools are at the centre of community support. Charter schools are a distraction - with multiple reports and reviews highlighting the lack of accountability these institutions have.

“The education of our children is a public good and is something that should not be tampered with for private gain. Handing this responsibility to the private sector showcases serious neglect and highlights the prioritisation of profit over people that is spearheading the direction of this Government.

“History paints a very lacklustre picture of the performance of charter schools. Teachers, unions and educational experts have made it abundantly clear that they are an option not worth pursuing.

“This is ultimately a distraction from the core issues we must confront.

“The solutions for these are at our fingertips, all that is lacking is the political will to address the core drivers behind our educational decline, which are poverty and under-resourcing.

“We know what we need to do to improve educational outcomes for our kids - it's not giving money to the private sector to provide schooling, it's improving our public system and ending poverty to ensure all children have what they need to thrive,” says Lawrence Xu-Nan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 