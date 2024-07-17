Funding To Support Use Of NZ Sign Language

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Disability Issues

Seven projects have received government funding totalling nearly $250,000 to maintain and promote the use of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL).

Initiatives that received an NZSL Board Community Grants this year include camps that support the use of NZSL through physical and sensory activities, and clubs where Deaf people and their families can practice using NZSL in person.

Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said it was wonderful to see such a broad range of initiatives receive funding.

“Most people learn NZSL online, so I am delighted some of these initiatives will provide social and learning opportunities for NZSL users to connect in person.

“Many Deaf children are born into hearing families, so family camps and other NZSL spaces where Deaf youth can spend time with their peers are important for helping them develop their sense of identity.

“I am also pleased to see initiatives that strengthen the way NZSL is taught, both by building the knowledge and skills of NZSL teachers, and by providing opportunities for people to use the language at NZSL clubs.

“NZSL is an official language that is used by about 23,000 New Zealanders and it’s important that its use is encouraged so that it exists long into the future.

“I would like to congratulate the NZSL and Deaf community organisations who have been successful this year.”

The Government, through the NZSL Board, invests about $1 million each year to support initiatives and projects that maintain and promote NZSL.

