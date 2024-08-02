March 15 Coordinated Response Concludes

Hon Judith Collins KC

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

The Government has concluded the coordinated cross-government response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques, Lead Coordination Minister Judith Collins says.

“March 15 2019 was one of the darkest days in New Zealand’s history, and one we will never forget,” Ms Collins says.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry raised a number of issues around safety and security, and work has been ongoing to address those concerns.

“Now, five years since that terrible day and in light of that ongoing work, it is the right time to conclude the coordinated response. However, that does not mean the work stops.”

The coordinated response, led by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, has thoroughly considered the 44 recommendations that spanned multiple areas and government agencies. Thirty-six have either been implemented or are being integrated into ongoing work programmes, while the remaining eight will not be progressing.

“In the five years since March 15 2019, government agencies – especially in the national security community - have made significant, enduring changes,” Ms Collins says.

The initiatives include:

The creation of New Zealand’s first National Security Strategy, Secure Together Tō Tātou Korowai Manaaki;

the establishment of the Firearms Safety Authority;

the establishment of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities;

the public release of Know the Signs – a guide for identifying signs of violent extremism;

– a guide for identifying signs of violent extremism; the publication of the first New Zealand Security Threat Environment Report;

the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Strategic Fund for community-based prevention initiatives; and

for community-based prevention initiatives; and the establishment of the Ethnic Communities Graduate Programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With the coordinated response concluding, Minister and Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey will be the Government point of contact for the March 15-affected community to connect with government agencies and support as required.

“Any remaining work will be embedded into what government agencies do every day,” Ms Collins says.

“Our commitment remains the same: to ensure a safe and secure country for all our communities.”

Decisions on all the recommendations and a response summary are available on the DPMC website.

“We know the 51 people who died on 15 March will never be forgotten. We will continue the annual anniversary broadcast of the Adhan (call to prayer). The Government is also considering establishing an appropriate memorial to honour the shuhada,” Ms Collins says.

“We acknowledge the March 15 survivors, the affected families and the witnesses to the attacks, who have all been at the centre of the response from the beginning.

“We acknowledge, too, the First Responders who undertook their work with courage and with compassion. To the medical staff, the ambulance staff, Police, NZDF personnel and all those involved in trying to save lives and prevent further loss of life, we thank you for your service.

“And thank you to all those involved for sharing your stories and perspectives, and contributing to this important work.”

© Scoop Media

