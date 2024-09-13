Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Making It Easier To Verify Your Identity Online

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Brooke van Velden
Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says the Government is making it easier to verify your identity online by rolling out RealMe Identity Verification Service [RealMe] access to an additional seven private sector organisations.

“The Government is now expanding this service to further organisations including financial service companies and online education providers. This move will provide significant cost and time savings for people who need to identify themselves for a service, as well as helping the organisations to meet their compliance obligations, including anti-money laundering requirements” says Ms van Velden.

The Early Childhood Council [ECC] received approval to use RealMe which will be significant for early childhood providers.

“ECE workers must be identity checked every three years as a minimum. RealMe provides a digital way of completing identity checks which are required for all workers by the Children’s Act. In some cases workers do not have the primary and secondary hard-copy documents so a digital alternative makes a lot of sense. We are very pleased that approval has been given as it will help our checking systems designed to keep children in ECE safer,” says Simon Laube, Chief Executive.

MyMahi has been working closely with the Department of Internal Affairs on the tertiary study enrolment process. “Working together can shorten the process from over a month to ten minutes. This innovation can be life changing for students and their whānau,” says Matt Webb, MyMahi Partnership Director."

“Many authorised agencies including registered banks, real estate agents, and accountants are already approved to use RealMe to benefit their customers. Organisations using RealMe must also offer alternative ways for customers to verify their identity,” says Ms van Velden.

RealMe is a service that allows New Zealanders to prove their identity online with Government agencies and authorised organisations such as registered banks, without having to visit in person and show their passport or driver licence.

A communications service provider that recently signed up for the service says, “For us what is good about RealMe is the ‘know your customer’ aspect. It enables us to check people are who they say they are when buying our products and services and will help us reduce fraud.”

The service is often a popular way to open a bank account, renew a passport, and enrol to vote online with more than 1.5 million verified identities on RealMe as of August 2024.

For more information on RealMe IVS and a guide to sign up for access please visit: https:// https://www.realme.govt.nz//. For businesses looking to adopt the RealMe IVS service please contact business@realme.govt.nz for advisory and integration support.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 