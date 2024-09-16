Passport Wait Times Back On-track

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says passport processing has returned to normal, and the Department of Internal Affairs [Department] is now advising customers to allow up to two weeks to receive their passport.

“I am pleased that passport processing is back at target service levels and the Department has assured me that there are appropriate measures in place to ensure that wait times are managed effectively, ensuring Kiwis and their families can continue to get their passports quickly and in time for their travel,” says Ms van Velden.

“I understand how much New Zealanders value and expect an efficient passport service. Passport processing times is a key priority for the Department and I thank them for their hard work in restoring public trust in passport wait times.

An upgrade to the passport processing software in March caused unexpected delays to passport processing times. At its peak wait times went to ten weeks. Ms van Velden called for ongoing updates on the issue until the wait times were back on track and delays resolved.

“The Department’s target was to be issuing 90% of passports within two weeks, by September. The Department has met this target and I congratulate them because this means Kiwis can now have confidence that they will apply and receive their passport on time.

“The upgrade to the passports system implemented in March was the most significant in over a decade. Applying for passports online are a lot easier now because of the upgrade and new options, such as group/family applications online helps Kiwis better plan for their travels overseas,” says Ms van Velden.

Notes:

In the final week of August, 93% of passports were issued within two weeks. The median issuance day was day 3 and 85% of passports were issued within five days.

Of the 9,700 passports in processing, over 35% require further information from customers which can delay issuance.

In August, the Department issued 47,951 passports. This follows the most significant upgrade to the passport system in over a decade, implemented in March.

The upgrade added new online functionality and a range of benefits to customers. The new online application has made it easier for customers to apply for their passport online, including enabling customers to:

Track their application online in real time (previously an applicant would need to call the Department)

Apply in groups, with information such as address and witnesses able to be copied between applications easily (previously an individual application would be completed for each member of the group)

Change the gender marker in their passport (previously a paper application)

Report their passport as lost or stolen online (previously a paper application)

The upgrade also introduced an online portal for the identity referees to verify the identity of the applicant when they are available to do so (this previously required a phone call or email).

These improvements reflect the Department’s ongoing commitment to providing a more efficient and user-friendly passport service for all New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

