Data Shows School Attendance Is On The Rise

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says data released today shows increased school attendance in Term 2 of 2024 with 53.2 per cent of students regularly attending, an increase of 6.1 percentage points compared to the same term last year.

Regular attendance across primary students increased by 7 percentage points, to 56.8 per cent, and by 4.5 percentage points for secondary students to 46.7 per cent. Rates also rose across all ethnicity groups, year levels, and school equity index groups.

“Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive education outcomes. Positive education outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves,” says Mr Seymour.

“Every single education region showed increases in regular attendance, with South and South-West Auckland, and Tai Tokerau demonstrating the largest increases compared to Term 2 2023, with increases of 10.3 and 9.4 percentage points respectively.”

Students are regularly attending school when they are present for more than 90 per cent of the term. The Government target for student attendance is 80 per cent of students present for more than 90 per cent of the term by 2030.

“Missing a week or more of school in a term may not seem like a lot but actually equates to missing one year of schooling by the time the student is 16. Regular attendance is so important for giving students the best opportunities and setting them up for success,” says Mr Seymour.

“Winter illnesses played a significant role and attendance numbers are still behind the same period in 2019, when almost 58 per cent of students were regularly attending school. Although school attendance is on the rise, the government is working hard to raise it further.

“Today I am announcing new initiatives that form Phase 2 of the Attendance Action Plan to ensure that schools, the Ministry of Education, wider government, family, and caregivers are doing everything they can to get students back to school.

“If the truancy crisis isn’t addressed there will be an 80-year long shadow of people who missed out on education when they were young, are less able to work, less able to participate in society, more likely to be on benefits. That's how serious this is.”

Note : Attendance data can be found here Attendance | Education Counts

