Another Poll Finds Treaty Principles Bill Support 2:1, Even As Opposition Parties Rally Against

ACT Leader David Seymour is welcoming a new scientific poll that shows almost twice as many New Zealanders support the Treaty Principles Bill as oppose it.

The Curia poll, published by pollster David Farrar this morning, shows 46% in support of the Bill’s proposed principles as agreed by Cabinet, versus just 25% opposed and 29% unsure.

“A prior poll from the same company last October showed higher support. At that time Green and Labour supporters agreed with the principles, however they have swung against the Bill as their parties have entered Opposition,” says Seymour.

“Even as opposition groups rally their supporters against the Bill, the promise of equal rights for all New Zealanders proves to be popular.

“A ratio of two-to-one support for the proposed principles suggests the Bill could easily pass if put to New Zealanders at a referendum, as ACT would like to see. That is why other parties are so keen to shut down the debate – they know they’re on the wrong side of public opinion.

“The modern ‘partnership’ interpretation of the Treaty, which divides us into two groups with different rights based on ancestry, is an invention of the unelected judiciary and would not have passed any democratic process. That’s where the Treaty Principles Bill comes in. We’re giving everyone the chance to participate in a meaningful debate on the purpose of the Treaty in a modern, multi-ethnic democracy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“ACT’s challenge to the Bill’s opponents is to explain why they want to deny New Zealanders a say on something so fundamental to our future.

"Tuesday's widely watched debate between myself and Ngāti Toa's Helmut Modlik proved it is possible to have civil, substantive debate on the Treaty. With the Bill set for introduction to Parliament next month, followed by a six-month select committee process, I look forward to many more such constructive discussions about our future.”

The Curia poll of 958 New Zealanders was taken from Thursday 3 October to Monday 7 October.

© Scoop Media

