Fast-Track, Off The Rails: Submitters Show Strong Opposition To Bill

Despite resounding public opposition, the fast-track legislation is being pushed through Parliament with provisions that could have real consequences for people and planet.

“More than 90 per cent of submitters opposed this Bill. People know that the fast-track will derail our environment," says the Green Party Spokesperson for the Environment Lan Pham.

“Our well-being is intertwined with the environment. By looking after nature, we look after ourselves. We need to move on from the archaic, exploitative, and extractive approach that has already seen us lose so much.

“We came to the table with a range of amendments to entrench environmental protections and ensure the voices of New Zealanders were considered, but every single one was rejected.

“Among the amendments dismissed outright were those that would have upheld environmental protections, introduced Te Tiriti considerations, given the public an opportunity to be consulted and protected the rights of current consent holders. This is the bare minimum.

“Huge public outcry has been blatantly ignored, and overwhelming opposition has been swept aside. This rushed process has silenced communities and is quite clearly ignoring evidence.

“The Green Party will continue to fight for the environment and a liveable future for all. Decisions about our land, waters and resources must be made transparently, and with the voices of our communities and health of our environment front of mind.

“Instead of fast-tracking short term financial gains, we believe in a process that prioritises the long-term wellbeing: of our people, our waters and our land,” says Lan Pham.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

