Greyhound Racing Industry Ban Marks New Era For Animal Welfare

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Green Party

After years of advocacy, the Green Party is very happy to hear the Government has listened to our collective voices and announced the closure of the greyhound racing industry, by 1 August 2026.

“This is a great day for the welfare of greyhounds, they have a right to live without suffering,” says the Green Party’s Animal Welfare and Racing Spokesperson, Steve Abel.

“An overwhelming majority of New Zealanders–three quarters, in the latest SPCA polling–have long called for the greyhound racing industry to end.

“As part of today’s announcement, a Bill to prohibit unauthorised euthanasia has been introduced. We welcome this.

We expect Greyhound NZ to do all it can to protect the welfare of animals now in the winding down of the industry.

“Successive reports highlighting the cruelty, mistreatment, and neglect in the industry, were left to gather dust as successive governments kicked the can down the road. We acknowledge the decisive decision by Minister Winston Peters to do what should have been done years ago.

“More than three years ago, Grant Robertson formally put the greyhound racing industry “on notice” for repeatedly failing to improve animal welfare. Now, finally, New Zealand will now join the resounding majority of the world in upholding the rights of dogs

“We recognise the tireless work of animal welfare groups who have worked over the years to expose the industry's flaws and push for this outcome.

“I’m also very proud of the work the Green Party has done to help secure this outcome, and I’m very pleased to be able to withdraw my member’s bill to end the greyhound racing industry now that that is a certainty. It is vital that we focus on how to best care for these animals as the industry is wrapped up and ensure workers and those who depend on the industry are supported.

“My amendment to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill, which makes it easier for renters to keep a re-homed greyhound, is one step which I hope to gain the Government’s support for.

“I hope that today’s decision sets a precedent for how we treat animals in New Zealand, affirming that their welfare must sit at the heart of our policy-making,” says Steve Abel.

