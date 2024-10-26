Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Investing In Pacific Disaster Preparedness & Climate Resilience

Saturday, 26 October 2024, 4:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand will contribute $20 million to the Pacific Resilience Facility, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters have announced.

“The Pacific Islands region faces severe challenges from natural disasters and climate change impacts and New Zealand is committed to doing its part to help meet them,” Mr Luxon says.

“We’re joining with other countries in helping to progress the Pacific Resilience Facility, which will encourage public and private sector investment in preparedness for natural disasters and resilience to the effects of climate change.”

Mr Peters says the Pacific Resilience Facility will help ensure Pacific Island countries have access to the climate finance they need.

“We urge more countries to join us in making it a reality. The Facility’s focus on community-level projects will ensure practical benefits for Pacific Island communities. It is also a demonstration of what our region can achieve collectively.”

“As we head into COP29 next month, where a new global climate finance goal will be agreed, it’s important to emphasise small island states and their communities need climate finance that they can actually access.”

Mr Luxon and Mr Peters made the announcement today while in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Note:

The Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) aims to increase the grant financing to Pacific Islands Forum members to build resilience against natural disasters and the impacts of climate change by accumulating a capital fund, from which to invest in preparedness for natural disasters and the impacts of climate change. The PRF will have a particular focus on community-level projects and rapid response to disasters. The proposal to establish the PRF was first endorsed in principle at the 50th Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu in August 2019. New Zealand’s $20 million contribution will be funded by New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation (IDC) budget. Other major contributors to the Facility so far include Australia (A$100m), Saudi Arabia (US$50m) and the United States (US$25m).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 