Hairdressers And Barbers To Receive A Regulatory Clean Shave

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Minister for Regulation David Seymour has today announced that the third sector review, led by the Ministry for Regulation, will cut red tape for the hairdresser and barber industry.

“Hairdressers and barbers provide a valuable service in every community. They make up a billion-dollar industry of more than 5000 mostly small businesses employing around 13,000 people,” says Minister Seymour.

“The review will seek to give the industry a regulatory ‘buzz cut’, as barbers and hairdressers deal with regulations which have been out of style since the 80s.

“Some of the rules include whether salons are allowed to give customers coffee with haircuts, or whether dogs are allowed in salons. These rules aren’t making a practical difference to public health, but they are frustrating for business owners and customers.

“Over the past few years, calls for removing absurd hairdresser and barber rules has grown, but they haven’t been answered yet. Hairdressers and barbers have approached the Ministry of Health, MBIE, and the Ministry for Regulation asking for reform.

“Business New Zealand highlighted the problem in their “Reducing Compliance Burden on New Zealand Small Businesses” report, and Dana Kirkpatrick MP recognised the need for reform through her member's bill that proposed to allow hairdressers to serve a drink, and I personally hope that rule goes as part of the review.

“The review will look at whether current rules are suited to a billion-dollar industry made up of mostly small businesses, while ensuring public health is protected.

The Ministry for Regulation is leading the review, working with the Ministry of Health. It is the Ministry for Regulation’s third review – with reviews into early childhood education and agricultural and horticultural products nearing completion.

Terms of reference for the review are available here: https://www.regulation.govt.nz/assets/Ministry-for-Regulation-files/Terms-of-reference-hairdressing-barbering-regulatory-review.pdf

It will be a short and sharp review. Acknowledging how busy the industry is at this time of year; the Ministry will begin engagement on the review early in the New Year. The review is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025.

© Scoop Media

