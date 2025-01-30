Open Season On Renters Begins With No-Cause Evictions

The Green Party says that with no-cause evictions returning from today, the move to allow landlords to end tenancies without reason plunges renters, and particularly families who rent, into insecurity and stress.

“Open season on renters has begun, as this Government for landlords creates more insecurity and pain for renters,” says the Green Party's Housing spokesperson Tamatha Paul.

“No-cause evictions mean that renters can be removed from their homes without reason, undermining housing stability and perpetuating insecurity. It’s another cruel step which favours landlords and erodes renters' rights in Aotearoa. There will be many families who will suffer acutely as a result of the uncertainty this creates.

“No-cause evictions have flow-on impacts for children of families who are plunged into housing instability - it undermines their health and education, and compounds mental health problems linked to inadequate housing and unhealthy homes.

“Landlords will be able to kick out renters on a whim - it may be because of the renter’s disability or even the way they dress - but the landlord doesn’t have to provide a reason, it’s open season.

“Housing is a human right, but this Government is treating it like a business. Housing forms the foundation for our communities to thrive, it is something we can afford to provide to everyone.

“The Government has ignored the overwhelming public opposition to this Bill. A massive 97 per cent of submitters on the no clause termination provision opposed it, including 53 per cent of landlords themselves.

“Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home. The Green Party will continue to fight for stronger renters rights, and that includes removing no-cause evictions,” says Tamatha Paul.

