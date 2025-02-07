Innovation Fund To Provide Improved Access To Digital Mental Health Resources

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey is thrilled to announce today that the Mental Health Foundation is the latest recipient of a grant from the Government’s $10 million Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund.

“This funding is being matched by the Mental Health Foundation to fully fund Project Wakapuāwai, an initiative that will digitise more mental health resources to allow Kiwis faster access to mental health information and support,” Mr Doocey says.

“If you are on a farm in Northland or a tiny town in Southern New Zealand, your access to mental health support can be limited. That is not acceptable. We want every Kiwi to know help is close and this goes someway to achieving that.

“The Mental Health Foundation will now be able to redevelop and future proof its digital platforms to improve the ways they provide crucial information about mental health and wellbeing, suicide prevention, and mental distress for all New Zealanders.

“We know that access to information and support for many rural and remote communities remains a barrier so alongside telehealth, this is another option for those looking to support themselves or for someone they care about.

“The Mental Health Foundation has been supporting our communities for nearly 50 years and the knowledge they have built up over time is invaluable.

“The contract announced today is the fourth contract to be awarded from the first round of the Mental Health Innovation Fund. Altogether, funding to Youthline, the Sir John Kirwan Foundation, MATES in Construction and the Mental Health Foundation account for more than $2.3 million.

Further announcements about other successful providers from round one of the fund are expected in the coming months.

“The Innovation fund is part of the Government’s commitment to investing in grassroots initiatives through non-governmental and community organisations that deliver mental health and addiction support to New Zealanders.

“We know that community-based organisations like the Mental Health Foundation are already delivering results for Kiwis. It is vital that we enable NGOs to deliver innovative projects and initiatives that increase faster access to better mental health support across New Zealand.”

Notes:

The Mental Health Innovation Fund was set up to provide $10 million over two years to support non-government organisations (NGOs) and community providers with extra funding to scale-up existing time-limited projects or initiatives that aim to improve mental health and addiction outcomes in New Zealand.

The next round of funding for the Innovation Fund is expected to open in the middle of this year.

