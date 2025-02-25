Deputy PM Visit Harnesses Huge Interest In NZ In The Gulf

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister for Racing

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has completed a successful visit to the Gulf region today, focused on building economic growth opportunities and conducting strategic foreign policy discussions.

“The Gulf is an exciting, fast-developing region with much promise for New Zealand,” Mr Peters says.

“We chose to come to the Gulf at this time to help harness the huge attention for New Zealand generated by Kiwi athletes Joseph Parker and James McDonald.

“New Zealand as a trade-dependent country can and should be doing more to attract investment and collaboration with the Gulf, building on the high-quality trade agreements we have in place.

“We have focused on generating investment and collaboration in areas as diverse as our racing and meat sectors and via work in Antarctica and the Pacific,” Mr Peters says.

“Our discussions over the past few days have enabled us to explore commercial opportunities for New Zealand businesses and hear on-the-ground perspectives about some of the world’s most pressing and fast-moving foreign policy challenges.”

Minister Peters held formal discussions with the Foreign Ministers of United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, as well as with Adel al Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both serious and highly influential actors in the Middle East and globally, whose societies are rapidly transforming.

“Whether it’s on Gaza, Ukraine, US/Russia relations, defence spending or myriad other regional and global issues, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are influential, pragmatic and engaged players - and New Zealand benefits from working with and talking to them closely.”

While in UAE, Mr Peters witnessed the signing of a cooperation arrangement between Antarctica NZ and the Emirates Polar Programme and while in Saudi Arabia announced the reinvigoration of negotiations towards a Double Taxation Agreement.

While in Saudi Arabia, he also paid respects during Founding Day commemorations, witnessed Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker’s knockout victory over Martin Bakole and attended the 2025 Saudi Cup - the world’s richest horse race meeting, at which Kiwi jockey James McDonald was runner-up.

Mr Peters’ visits were the first by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia since 2017 and to UAE since 2021.

Minister Peters leaves the Middle East today for North Asia, for programmes in China, Mongolia and South Korea.

