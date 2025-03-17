New Associate Psychology Role To Grow The Mental Health Workforce

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Improving access to mental health and addiction support took a significant step forward today with Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announcing that the University of Canterbury have been the first to be selected to develop the Government’s new associate psychologist training programme.

“I am thrilled that the University of Canterbury is the first to be awarded funding to help lead the new associate psychology pathway. I know this new role will help ease New Zealand’s psychology workforce shortages,” Mr Doocey says.

“Currently, there are far too many people in New Zealand who are stuck on waiting lists for psychological services or missing out altogether. This is utterly unacceptable. That is why the Government has created this new programme that will help ensure more people are receiving the support they need, when they need it.

“From next year in 2026 the first cohort of students will begin their studies. As the associate psychologist training programme is a one-year postgraduate diploma, from early 2027 we will see more graduates as a result entering the mental health and addiction workforce, making it easier for New Zealanders to access support.

“Every year there is a large amount of psychology students who graduate with an undergraduate degree but are unable to progress further due to the limited number of post-graduate clinical pathways. This new qualification now offers an opportunity for those students to continue pursuing a career within the mental health and addiction workforce.

“These graduate associate psychologists will be registered health professionals who will work under supervision within a mental health or addiction service. This will also help free up registered psychologists to allow them to focus on more complex cases.

“The associate psychologist could also work, with the appropriate support, in areas where there are few psychologists. This will help support rural and harder to reach communities improve their access to support.

“I’m very pleased that the University of Canterbury is continuing to expand their psychology programmes. Last year I was pleased to commended UC for increasing its intake of clinical psychology students each year to meet the growing demand for mental health professionals in New Zealand.”

The Government has set a workforce target of training 500 mental health and addiction professionals annually.

“To reach this target, a number of initiatives are underway including increased numbers of funded psychology internships and psychiatry trainees, better utilisation of the Peer Support workforce and work to create innovative new roles,” Mr Doocey says.

Notes:

The University of Canterbury will work to develop the curriculum and qualification which will include both theoretical training and practical experience working in mental health and addiction services.

A further tertiary provider is expected to be confirmed in due course. The tertiary providers will work collaboratively to develop this training alongside Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora and the New Zealand Psychologists Board, who are guiding the development of the scope of practice, competencies and accreditation process for the role.

