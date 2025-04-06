Pressing Go On The Second Ashburton Bridge

Hon James Meager

Associate Minister of Transport

Minister for the South Island

A major milestone has been achieved this week with the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board approving the business case and signing a partner agreement with Ashburton District Council (ADC) on how both parties will work together to deliver the second Ashburton Bridge, says Associate Transport Minister and Minister for the South Island James Meager.

“This is great news for the people of Mid Canterbury and for the resiliency of State Highway 1. It is so important that we have a resilient roading network to connect our island and ensure the safe and reliable movement of people and goods up and down the island,” says Mr Meager.

“Approximately 24,000 vehicles use the Ashburton Bridge each day. It provides a key connection for supply chains and emergency services across the South Island, and it connects Tinwald with Ashburton. We all remember when the bridge was knocked out in 2021, and Dunedin was 3 days away from running out of food.

“Building this bridge was one of our key commitments at the start of this term and locals will be pleased to see work is moving ahead at pace.

“A second bridge will reduce congestion, improve road safety, reduce delays, improve reliability in the case of potential closures, and help accommodate future growth.

"As next steps, NZTA will soon begin geotechnical investigations and a Registration of Interest will go out to market next week for technical and design support. This will be followed by procurement for detailed design and construction later in the year.

“NZTA will manage the design and build of the bridge and adjoining roads as one project, with ADC responsible for funding the section of new local road, as outlined in the partner agreement.

“I would like to thank Ashburton District Council and Mayor Neil Brown for the progress made on the second Ashburton Bridge so far, which has enabled the acceleration of this key project that will serve many people heading into the future.”

Construction is expected to start in mid-2026, pending approvals.

Notes:

The project will be jointly funded by NZTA and ADC, with the Government funding 100 percent of the bridge itself.

The project also includes local road improvements, including intersection upgrades between Carters Terrace and Grahams Street (ADC Component).

