Have your say on the APEC Bill

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a regional economic forum based in the Asia-Pacific Region. New Zealand will host APEC 2021 in November 2021, with related events running for a year from December 2020 until November 2021.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2021) Bill proposes to:

• support safe and secure APEC 2021 events for all world leaders, attendees, and the general public; and

• assist in managing security risks; and

• assist in facilitating the timely and efficient operation of APEC 2021.

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee are keen to hear your thoughts on this bill.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

