More room for more Mangere

Friday, 22 November 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Kainga Ora


Associate Minister of Housing, Hon Kris Faafoi, has today visited the first state houses to be completed in the Kāinga Ora Mangere Development.

Located on the corner of Ventura Street and Patete Lane, 15 brand new, healthy homes were completed this month and tenanted with 15 families.

Kāinga Ora representatives joined Minister Faafoi to celebrate the first of thousands of new homes planned for the community where on completion, more than 10,000 new, warm, dry homes will be delivered in stages over the next 10-15 years.

Associate Minister of Health, Hon Peeni Henare and Minister of Pacific Peoples and MP for Mangere, Hon Aupito William Sio also attended the event in support of Minister Faafoi and the significant milestone for housing in the area.

Minister Faafoi highlighted the demand that exists for family homes in Mangere and South Auckland and praised Kāinga Ora for how they are delivering new state homes to the community.

“This site alone is a major transformation that’s nearly doubled the state housing available to families compared to the eight properties which had been on the site but were no longer fit for purpose.

“The Mangere Development is about making more room for more families in Mangere, and it’s the people of Mangere who are at the heart of everything Kāinga Ora is doing here,” he said.

Kāinga Ora currently has five precincts, or large-scale developments, like the Mangere Development under way across Auckland which will address demand. Thousands of state homes will be added to the region through those precincts alone.

Kāinga Ora Director on Board, Vui Mark Gosche spoke about how Kāinga Ora is building homes for a broad cross-section of New Zealanders.

“Talking with residents and locals is central to us understanding the community needs when we take on a development like this.

We want to ensure voices and aspirations of the community are incorporated, and because of that, the Kāinga Ora team has engaged widely during this build and we will continue to do this as the project unfolds.

A quality home is the foundation of many wonderful things happening in peoples’ lives. We are genuinely humbled to provide these homes for these families” he said.

The Ventura Street homes consist of four two-bedroom homes, five three-bedroom homes, five four-bedroom homes and one five-bedroom home.

