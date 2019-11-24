Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Open Letter to David Bennett - Prisoners not clients?

Sunday, 24 November 2019, 1:05 pm
Opinion: Richard Major

Prisoners not clients? …..

Saturday 23 November 2019


Dear Mr Bennett

In reference to your Press release 22 November 2019

“David Bennett – They’re prisoners, not clients Kelvin”

I question how you can somehow construe that the title of a prisoner, inmate, convict, men in care, women in care or clients is somehow a “soft on crime approach”.

How does the definition of a person incarcerated have any relevance whatsoever to a Governments stance on crime?

And just to be clear, there is a duty of care for prisoners. Otherwise are you implying the repeat drink driver should be left to their own devices against a serious violent offender? Or the drug addict who has been swept under the legal carpet should face off with a gang member who is earning their stripes?

Not all “persons in care” pose the danger to New Zealand citizens as you refer. In fact, most are inside through an unavoidable culture of criminal activity that they have had no say in from a young age. In a lot of cases they are the victims.

Reducing numbers in prison is a positive step, if handled in the right manner by politicians, or member’s or civil servants or whatever you wish to be called. And trust me, there are many names the general public gives politicians which, either way, has no impact on your performance or the way you are viewed.

An “informed” civil servant would know prison is not a holiday and freeing up the funds associated with incarceration and directing them towards a more positive form of crime reduction education is taxpayer’s money better spent.

Also, to “politicise” Christchurch or any other heinous crime in order to get your point across is not acceptable. I have no party preference but take serious offence to that political tactic.

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Richard Major on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 