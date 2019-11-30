Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Top Calls for Royal Commission into Australian-Owned Banks

Saturday, 30 November 2019, 12:14 pm
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

TOP began a guerilla campaign against New Zealand’s Australian-owned banks last night, stickering over a hundred ATMs in Auckland and Wellington.

The stickers inform users of the cash machines that ASB, Westpac, ANZ and BNZ are “Proud to be one of the banks sending $5 billion a year to Australia.”

The campaign is part of the political party’s call for a Royal Commission into New Zealand’s banking, finance, and insurance industries, similar to the recent Commission in Australia.

“Given what’s happened in Australia over the last couple of days with the resignations for money laundering that was enabling serious drug networks and pedophile rings, we think it’s time our own industry was investigated,” Party Leader Geoff Simmons says. “We’d like to be reassured their New Zealand operations aren’t involved in anything similar. Given how cavalier the initial response was from Westpac’s now former CEO, we’re not prepared to accept their word for it, either.”

TOP would also like a Royal Commission to investigate the overall competitiveness of the industry, and find out why New Zealand is one of the most profitable banking markets in the world. “The big four banks essentially operate as a cartel in this country,” Simmons says, “apparently with the blessing of successive Governments, which have failed to investigate them or hold them to account. We don’t believe that being a cash factory for the Australian banks is an indicator of economic success. In fact, we believe it’s a clear indicator of economic failure.”

While the big four banks are sending $14 million a day back to Australia, New Zealand also has one of the least affordable housing markets in the world. Simmons: “We have almost an entire generation now locked out of home ownership. I am regularly told by young people the only way they will own a house is when their parents die, and they inherit. Given this reality is created by bad policy choices, and greed on the part of the banks, this situation is simply unacceptable.”


New Zealand also pays more in fees than other countries, with New Zealand businesses paying twice as much for PayWave services as their Australian counterparts. New Zealand’s insurance commissions are also the highest in the world.

“A Royal Commission empowered to take a strong and independent look at the financial sector is the only way forward,” Simmons says. “If the banks have nothing to hide, then they will be happy to participate.”

Preempting criticism, Simmons says TOP is a strong supporter and advocate of open markets and the capitalist economy, but that it must be built on a foundation of fairness and plain dealing.

“At the moment, these banks are asking ordinary New Zealanders to lie back and think of England. Successive Governments have allowed a situation where we have some of the weakest competition laws in the world. A Royal Commission would also be expected to establish what needs to be done to encourage these banks to reinvest more of their profits here in this country, where they make them.”

Simmons says the public should look out for its sticker campaign at ATMs all around the country, and to show its support for the campaign by joining the Party.

“TOP is the only political party advocating for fundamental change.”


Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

