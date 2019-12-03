Would ban on foreign donations apply to party ‘foundations'?
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
3 DECEMBER 2019
Would ban on foreign political donations
apply to party ‘foundations’?
The New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Justice Minister Andrew
Little to clarify whether the ban on foreign donations to
political parties will also prevent foreign donations made
via ‘foundations’ connected to political parties.
Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams
says, “If a ban on foreign donations results in more
political parties setting up ‘independent’ foundations
to accept donations on their behalf or for their benefit,
then this law change could end up having a negative effect
on transparency.”
“This kind of difficulty in
the detail is why important legislation should go through
the scrutiny of a select committee process, rather than
being rushed through under extraordinary
urgency.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations
The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.
The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.
The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>