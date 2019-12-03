Would ban on foreign donations apply to party ‘foundations'?

3 DECEMBER 2019

Would ban on foreign political donations apply to party ‘foundations’?

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Justice Minister Andrew Little to clarify whether the ban on foreign donations to political parties will also prevent foreign donations made via ‘foundations’ connected to political parties.

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “If a ban on foreign donations results in more political parties setting up ‘independent’ foundations to accept donations on their behalf or for their benefit, then this law change could end up having a negative effect on transparency.”

“This kind of difficulty in the detail is why important legislation should go through the scrutiny of a select committee process, rather than being rushed through under extraordinary urgency.”

