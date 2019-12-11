Police intimidation adverts irresponsible - COLFO

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) is calling out Police for stepping up their intimidation campaign of licenced firearms owners as the deadline for firearms compensation draws near.

Police are now running TV adverts threatening firearms owners with jailtime unless they comply with the law. But Police failures have made compliance extremely difficult for many.

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee says:

“Police are upping the ante with TV adverts threatening licenced firearms owners with jailtime, all the while ignoring how their own failures have made it difficult to comply with the law.



Problems with Police process



Police privacy breach

This has reduced trust in the firearms confiscation process as people fear that their personal details will fall into the hands of gangs or other criminal elements.

Envelope debacle

Police and Customs mail processes allowed anyone handling official correspondence to licenced firearms owners be able to identify them as being licence-holders, making them targets for gangs.

Adding to banned list

The list of prohibited firearms has changed five times since it was first announced. This has led to confusion within the community and the Police about the types of firearms banned or permitted.

Poor compensation

Police are not offering adequate compensation for firearms and have adopted a take-it-or-leave-it mentality with licenced firearms owners, many of whom have sought compensation for rare firearms.

No ammunition compensation

Several classes of ammunition have been banned without compensation in a move that is constitutionally repugnant.

No parts compensation

It is not just firearms and ammunition that has been banned – many firearms parts have also been prohibited, yet owners will not be eligible for compensation.

Destruction of historic pieces

Many historic firearms of value to New Zealand’s history have had to be turned over for destruction, even in cases where ammunition for the firearms is no longer manufactured.

Export ban

A ban on selling firearms overseas has meant that many collectors have to hand in their collections and heirlooms rather than being able to sell them overseas for safe keeping or a fair price.





