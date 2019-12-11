Have your say on the boundary review

Media release

11 December 2019

Representation Commission

Te Komihana Whakatau Rohe Pōti

Have your say on the boundary review

Time is running out to make an objection to the proposed electorates for the next two general elections.

The Representation Commission released proposed boundary changes to 35 electorates and details of a new electorate in Auckland for public comment on 20 November.

“If you’d like to have your say on the proposed electorates, make sure you get your objection in to us by 5pm Friday 20 December,” says Judge Craig Thompson, Chair of the Representation Commission. “The Commission will take all submissions into account before finalising the electorate boundaries and names in April.”

Visit vote.nz to see the proposed electorates or make an objection. The Representation Commission’s report on the boundary changes and objection forms are also available at public libraries, council offices, Electoral Commission offices and most Te Puni Kōkiri regional offices.

The Representation Commission will publish the objections on vote.nz by Thursday 9 January. The public will be able to make counter-objections to any objection from 10 - 24 January, and public hearings of submissions will be held in February.

