Have your say on the boundary review
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Representation Commission
Media release
11 December 2019
Representation
Commission
Te Komihana Whakatau Rohe
Pōti
Have your say on the boundary
review
Time is running out to make an objection
to the proposed electorates for the next two general
elections.
The Representation Commission released proposed
boundary changes to 35 electorates and details of a new
electorate in Auckland for public comment on 20
November.
“If you’d like to have your say on the
proposed electorates, make sure you get your objection in to
us by 5pm Friday 20 December,” says Judge Craig Thompson,
Chair of the Representation Commission. “The Commission
will take all submissions into account before finalising the
electorate boundaries and names in April.”
Visit vote.nz to
see the proposed electorates or make an objection. The
Representation Commission’s report on the boundary changes
and objection forms are also available at public libraries,
council offices, Electoral Commission offices and most Te
Puni Kōkiri regional offices.
The Representation
Commission will publish the objections on vote.nz by
Thursday 9 January. The public will be able to make
counter-objections to any objection from 10 - 24 January,
and public hearings of submissions will be held in
February.
