All workers deserve bereavement leave following miscarriages
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association
All workers deserve bereavement leave following miscarriages
and stillbirths
The Public Service Association
strongly supports Labour MP Ginny Andersen’s bill to give
three days paid leave to parents who experience a
miscarriage or stillbirth.
Many PSA members already have
this provision in their collective agreements, and the union
wants this written into law for everyone.
"It’s hard to
think of a more traumatic experience than losing a child,
and I think New Zealanders might be horrified if they knew
how some employers treat staff while the pain is still
fresh." says PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.
"We’ve
seen an employer tell a woman who suffered a late term
miscarriage that she wasn’t eligible for bereavement
leave, and that if they gave it to her they would have to
give it to everyone. Well, we think it’s time they have
to."
By contrast, many employers in the public sector have
worked with the PSA at the bargaining table to formulate and
introduce bereavement leave clauses for these
situations.
The Ministry for the Environment, Crown Law,
Ministry of Education and Christchurch City Council have all
introduced this into their collective agreements with PSA
members.
"When an employer provides paid leave to someone
in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy, it makes things a
little bit easier and helps them get back on their feet,"
says Ms Davies.
"By extending this support to all New
Zealanders, the government is helping us build a more caring
society where everyone can feel valued and respected even at
their lowest
point."
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>