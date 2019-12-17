Police security camera database treats everyone as criminal

A plan to include images of licenced firearm owners alongside prisoners and sex offenders on a facial recognition system that monitors security cameras further demonises law abiding people.

Nicole McKee, spokesperson for the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) says the plan, announced a few weeks ago, has quickly become the most cited grievance from owners resisting pressure to hand in prohibited firearms by this Friday.

“Lumping firearm owners with prisoners and sex offenders is an insult that has caused heavy resentment.

“It is being held up as exhibit number one; that Police mistrust and dislike licenced firearms owners.

“We’ve already passed more checks than most members of the public – yet we’re the ones being grouped with criminals.”

