Police security camera database treats everyone as criminal
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 5:33 pm
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners
A plan to include images of licenced firearm owners
alongside prisoners and sex offenders on a facial
recognition system that monitors security cameras further
demonises law abiding people.
Nicole McKee,
spokesperson for the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners
(COLFO) says the plan, announced a few weeks ago, has
quickly become the most cited grievance from owners
resisting pressure to hand in prohibited firearms by this
Friday.
“Lumping firearm owners with prisoners and sex
offenders is an insult that has caused heavy
resentment.
“It is being held up as exhibit number one;
that Police mistrust and dislike licenced firearms
owners.
“We’ve already passed more checks than most
members of the public – yet we’re the ones being grouped
with
criminals.”
