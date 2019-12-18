Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Welcomes Tribunal Findings

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Ngati Whatua o Orakei Maori Trust Board

18 December 2019

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Welcomes Tribunal Findings Against Hauraki Settlement

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust says the Waitangi Tribunal’s report into the Hauraki settlement overlapping claims inquiry is justifiably critical of the Crown and the Hauraki-Marutūāhu collective redress.

The damning report, released today, states that the Crown breached several of its Treaty obligations to Tauranga Moana iwi and Ngātiwai, including the principles of partnership and active protection.

The Tribunal found the Crown failed to act honourably and in good faith and its conduct created fresh grievances, fractured relationships and caused further delays to the settlement process.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair says the report confirms what Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has been saying for years and challenging all the way to the Supreme Court, and it is a big win for all iwi.

“The report reinforces the seriousness of the issues with the Crown’s approach to overlapping claims and its relationships with Tauranga Moana, Ngātiwai and all settled iwi, including Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei,” he says.

“This is a win for Tauranga Moana and Ngātiwai, but it is also a win for the many iwi who have been concerned at the Crown’s approach to the Marutūāhu Collective and Pare Hauraki settlements.

“Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is preparing our case for the High Court to get clarity about our legal rights and our tikanga rights, confirmed in our Treaty settlement for central Auckland. This follows the Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that raised serious concerns with the Hauraki-Marutūāhu offers.

“The Waitangi Tribunal’s Hauraki report confirms our stance.”

Mr Blair says the Marutūāhu Collective settlement includes the transfer of properties from within the heartland of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, without consultation or recognition of its mana whenua rights.

“The Crown failed to assess and test the claims of Hauraki in the Tauranga and Aotea areas, just as it failed to do so in Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Mr Blair.

“Our goal has always been to make sure that tikanga is protected, and as Ahi Kā and kaitiaki of this whenua from before and since 1840, our rights should be recognised by the Crown, Council and Marutūāhu.”

The Tribunal’s report recommends that the collective and individual Hauraki settlements do not go ahead until a tikanga-based overlapping claims process is undertaken.

“We have developed our own tikanga-based solution for overlapping interests with Ngāti Paoa, and it is working. But the parties need to act honestly and with integrity, which has not happened with Marutūāhu.”

Mr Blair says the report’s findings and recommendations should have a significant flow on effect on the local government environment and its flawed iwi engagement processes.

“We urge the Minister and the Mayor of Auckland to take heed of the report and come back to the table and kōrero with us,” he says.

“They need to reset the redress offers by first engaging in a tikanga process and a proper assessment of strengths of interests.

“Cultural redress sites have been offered to Marutūāhu next door to our Marae and Te Tōangaroa CBD property in Parnell. The Tribunal has emphasised that the Crown must be meticulous in its approach to awarding cultural redress in contested areas, much more so than when awarding commercial redress.”

Mr Blair says that Auckland Council is also party to a proposed transfer of Gladstone Road sites to Marutūāhu.

“We have put the Council on notice. We will not tolerate any undermining of our mana and breach of our legal rights.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ngati Whatua o Orakei Maori Trust Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 