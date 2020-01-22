Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

E tū response to Imperial Tobacco closure proposal

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 12:02 pm
Press Release: E tu

22 January 2020

MEDIA STATEMENT

E tū has been meeting with our members at Imperial Tobacco in Petone, where workers learned this week about a proposal by global parent company Imperial Brands to close the plant.

E tū represents 82 workers at the plant.

“Imperial Tobacco’s global parent has proposed shutting the factory,” says E tū organiser, Damon Rongotaua.

“We are meeting with our members to guide them through the process and working with the company to ensure our people are well-looked after pending a final decision on 13 February.”

The union won’t be commenting further until 13 February when the final decision is known.

