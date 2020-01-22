E tū response to Imperial Tobacco closure proposal
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 12:02 pm
Press Release: E tu
22 January 2010
MEDIA STATEMENT
E tū has been
meeting with our members at Imperial Tobacco in Petone,
where workers learned this week about a proposal by global
parent company Imperial Brands to close the plant.
E tū
represents 82 workers at the plant.
“Imperial
Tobacco’s global parent has proposed shutting the
factory,” says E tū organiser, Damon Rongotaua.
“We
are meeting with our members to guide them through the
process and working with the company to ensure our people
are well-looked after pending a final decision on 13
February.”
The union won’t be commenting further until
13 February when the final decision is
known.
ENDS
