COVID-19 Taiohi Messages

Ara Taiohi has released a webpage containing COVID-19 health messages and created accessible messages for young people and their communities.

"Many of our young people have been leading connection and response to COVID-19 in their own whānau and communities. We are pleased to be able to release this information that will equip young people to keep to their bubbles, and be creative in innovative in this space," says CEO Jane Zintl.

Ara Taiohi want information about COVID-19 to be accessible and relevant for young people. Level 3 has brought a little more freedom, and with it some uncertainty. The first iteration of the page features a summarised sheet of key messages, animated images for sharing online and youth designed content from South Auckland's own Do Good Feel Good.

Jane says, "any messaging for young people is best lead by young people, and we want to acknowledge our friends at Do Good Feel Good who are partnering with us in this endeavour".

Further content will develop over time and through the changes in Alert Levels, updated messages will be accessible through the Ara Taiohi website.

This webpage is the second resource the peak body for Youth Development has released during the COVID-19 rāhui. The first is their Digital Youth Sector Hub intended to be a one stop resource page to assist the Youth Sector to navigate through the pandemic. The Hub features categorised sections including key message and resource sharing, self care tools for those supporting young people and a risk referral sheet for those responding to immediate concerns involving young people.

Ara Taiohi is the peak body for youth development in Aotearoa. We are a national membership based organisation with over 1,000 personal and organisational members representing a diverse range of groups and practitioners that work with young people.

For more information visit: https://arataiohi.org.nz/covid-19-taiohi-messages

