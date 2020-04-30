Sergeant Behaved Inappropriately And Indecently Assaulted Woman During Car Journey

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a sergeant inappropriately touched a woman and used demeaning and sexualised language while driving her home from a work related conference in March 2018.

The sergeant, who was a teacher at the Royal New Zealand Police College at the time, met the woman when he was representing the Police at a judicial noho marae in Turangi. Upon discovering they lived near each other, they decided it would be convenient to travel back to Wellington together. Within minutes of beginning the journey, the sergeant began telling the woman personal intimate details and stories that had sexual themes and were demeaning towards women.

The Authority found, on the balance of probabilities, that the sergeant also indecently assaulted the woman by deliberately brushing her breast several times and touching her bottom.

The Authority also considered whether the sergeant used demeaning and/or sexualised language when delivering training to recruits. It found no evidence of this.

"Quite apart from the indecencies, the sergeant's general behaviour was not in line with the Police Code of Conduct and he did not uphold the Police Values of Professionalism, Respect and Integrity"said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

The sergeant has since resigned from the Police.

Public Report

