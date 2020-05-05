Inquiry Into Operation Burnham Progress Update
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Inquiry into Operation Burnham
The Inquiry is in the final stages of its work, however
this has been impacted by COVID-19. As advised in our 25
March 2020 update, the private hearings on the Inquiry’s
confidential draft report as detailed in Minute
No 22 were cancelled due to COVID-19. The Inquiry
instead invited further written submissions, which the
Inquiry has now received.
While the Inquiry has been
able to move forward with a significant amount of work
remotely while New Zealand was at Alert Level 4, there were
some matters which it was unable to progress without access
to classified material. Now that New Zealand has moved to
Alert Level 3, the Inquiry will be able to access classified
material and complete its work.
As a result of
COVID-19, the Inquiry sought, and has been granted, a short
extension to its reporting date of 29 May 2020. The report
is now due to be delivered to the Attorney-General by 17
July 2020. The Gazette Notice can be found here.
Documents
The
Inquiry has published several more documents that have been
reviewed under the protocol for reviewing classified
material. The new documents relate to Operation
Burnham and detention
and can be found here.
