Urgent Appeal From New Zealand Churches

Friday, 15 May 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: City Impact Church

It is a very sad day in New Zealand when Bars and Brothels can open, but the Church cannot.

This letter was sent to the Prime Minister and Parliament yesterday from over 75 major Christian Leaders of denominations / Movements / Churches, across the spectrum of the church in NZ.

Dear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,

Cabinet and Members of Parliament

We write on behalf of the many churches/denominations represented from around New Zealand.

The leaders listed below in turn represent hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders.

Please note the wide spectrum of Churches, Denominations and Church Movements. We are aware that many other churches and denominations have already written to you with the same request. Firstly we would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the massive effort you have all made to keep New Zealand safe.

We all acknowledge the impact that COVID-19 has had on New Zealand and our Kiwi way of life. We are very proud of what we achieved as a nation in relation to the virus, and recognise that without your leadership things may have looked very different.

The church has been praying for you, the government, in this crisis for wisdom to make the right decisions. We will continue to pray.

We understand that many individuals, families, businesses, community groups and our nation at large have made huge sacrifices to come close to the elimination of COVID-19. We are also aware that we

are not yet out of the woods. As we move to level two, we as churches desire to do all we can to keep people safe both physically, mentally and spiritually and help the nation to get back on our feet.

In this time of uncertainty and disruption, people do need a sense of support and normality.

The church has been the cornerstone of communities ever since our nation was founded.

The church is a community of faith, hope and love, providing both practical care and friendship to families, and to those who are alone, to a very significant portion of our population.

With the breakdown of the family unit, along with neglect and abuse, there are many in our society who are struggling with deep hurts, mental health issues which produce both emotional and financial needs.

As you are aware, all these concerns increase during a crisis like we are currently experiencing. Churches are also first responders, providing love and support in a vast range of areas, both practical, emotional and spiritual. Helping those at times of bereavement, depression, marriage struggles, suicidal tendencies and so forth. There are isolated and vulnerable people for who their church is the only place they can find connection. In our current crisis the holistic support of the church is needed more than ever.

We would even suggest it an essential service, as the spiritual health of a nation is just as important as physical health.

Most businesses, schools, restaurants, movie theatres, cafés and retail outlets have now been given the freedom to operate with the necessary restrictions and safety measures in place.

Whilst we understand the reasoning of having public groups of no more than 10 (50 now at funerals) we believe and would argue that our church people are generally highly responsible and hopefully

better behaved on the whole compared to some behaviour at late night bars etc. It is far easier for us to track and trace, because we already know our church families.

We are not asking to be open seven days a week until all hours. Church gatherings mainly take place on one day of the week.

We would like you to consider that churches be able to resume services with the same restrictions and safety measures in place that other sectors of society are operating under. As bars are allowed to reopen, surely the church, as a place of nurturing, stability and support in the community should be able to open as well.

If you have faith in business owners, we request you also have faith in us.

While we acknowledge that churches are a place of fellowship which can lead to close contact and increase the risk of the spread of COVID-19, no church would want to see any members of their congregation infected or worse, spread COVID. Therefore we would have all the requirements in place to ensure the health and safety of those attending.

We are extremely disappointed as we feel our vital role in the community has been overlooked.

We also request consideration that we are not just given a set number in attendance (i.e. restricted to 100,) but be given the permission to allow church gatherings of 50% of the church seating capacity. This will allow for good adequate social distancing. We believe that this would be safer than aircraft seating, bars, restaurants etc. We look forward to your favourable and quick response.

Yours Sincerely,

The Office of

Ps Peter Mortlock

City Impact Church

Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2020

Welcome to the breadline. Treasury’s best case scenario sees unemployment reaching 9.8% by September and yet… the coalition government seems to have decided it can afford the blowout in welfare numbers only by paying out those benefits at their current meagre levels, and nothing beyond them. Therefore, Budget 2020 offers nothing for vulnerable beneficiaries and their families beyond the $25 a week pittance it conceded earlier on. (Ironically, while the virus has just reminded us of the value of our public health system, the people who lost their jobs from Covid-19 will almost certainly not be able to afford to visit their GPs in future.) More>>

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

