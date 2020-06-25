Auditor-General Supports Proposal To Extend Statutory Reporting Time Frames

We’ve published a statement on our website about a proposed amendment to legislation to extend the 30 June 2020 statutory reporting time frames by up to two months for public organisations. This proposal depends on the legislation being passed before Parliament rises in early August.

Covid-19 has significantly affected many organisations in New Zealand, in both the public and private sectors.

In recent months, many public organisations have needed to work under extraordinary circumstances, dealing with changes to their spending, revenue, and their service delivery. Auditors have been unable to access all of the documentation, systems, and processes they could normally look at as part of an annual audit. Covid-19 has also added significant complexity to many audits.

In these unprecedented circumstances, the Auditor-General supports the proposal to amend legislation to extend the 30 June 2020 statutory reporting time frames by up to two months.

Read the full statement on our website for more information.

© Scoop Media

